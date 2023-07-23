MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating the World Day of Grandparents and the elderly
Tiziana Fabi, AFP
Posted at Jul 23 2023 05:53 PM
Pope Francis (left) speaks with Lucilla Macelli, 100 years hold, during the mass for World Day of Grandparents and the elderly in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday. Pope Francis urged the young to reflect on their relationships with the elderly, cultivate memory and recognize the beauty of being part of a much larger history.
- /business/07/23/23/marcos-2nd-sona-should-highlight-wage-legislation-ecop
- /news/07/23/23/bar-in-pasay-raided-for-selling-laughing-gas
- /sports/07/23/23/janry-ubas-claims-back-to-back-gold-medals-in-finland-italy
- /entertainment/07/23/23/coleen-garcia-marks-9th-anniversary-of-relationship-with-billy-crawford
- /news/07/23/23/bahay-sa-subdivision-sa-noveleta-cavite-nasunog