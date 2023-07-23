MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the World Day of Grandparents and the elderly

Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Francis (left) speaks with Lucilla Macelli, 100 years hold, during the mass for World Day of Grandparents and the elderly in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday. Pope Francis urged the young to reflect on their relationships with the elderly, cultivate memory and recognize the beauty of being part of a much larger history.