Parts of Demydiv, Ukraine still flooded

Parts of Ukraine village flooded after dam destroyed to stop Russian troops
Roman Polipey, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 23 2022 04:33 PM
An emergency service staff works on a machine pumping out the water from the flooded village of Demydiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine on Friday. Demydiv, the village north of Kyiv, was flooded when the Ukrainian army blew up a dam on February 25 to stop Russian troops from advancing towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, leaving parts of the village flooded months later.
