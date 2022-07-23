Parts of Demydiv, Ukraine still flooded

MULTIMEDIA

Parts of Ukraine village flooded after dam destroyed to stop Russian troops

Roman Polipey, EPA-EFE

An emergency service staff works on a machine pumping out the water from the flooded village of Demydiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine on Friday. Demydiv, the village north of Kyiv, was flooded when the Ukrainian army blew up a dam on February 25 to stop Russian troops from advancing towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, leaving parts of the village flooded months later.