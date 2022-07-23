‘Flying Stick Dance’ back in Guatemala

MULTIMEDIA

‘Flying Stick Dance’ returns to Guatemala after 2 years of pandemic

Esteban Biba, EPA-EFE

Dancers perform the 'Flying Stick Dance' at more than 30 meters high, to celebrate the patron saint of Cubulco, Baja Verapaz, Guatemala on Friday. The men climb the 30-meter pole two by two until they reach the top, where they tie a rope to their legs and ankles, and then jump together into the void in honor of the saint Santiago Apostol.