‘Flying Stick Dance’ back in Guatemala

‘Flying Stick Dance’ returns to Guatemala after 2 years of pandemic
Esteban Biba, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 23 2022 12:40 PM
Dancers perform the 'Flying Stick Dance' at more than 30 meters high, to celebrate the patron saint of Cubulco, Baja Verapaz, Guatemala on Friday. The men climb the 30-meter pole two by two until they reach the top, where they tie a rope to their legs and ankles, and then jump together into the void in honor of the saint Santiago Apostol.
