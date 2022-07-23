Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

‘Flying Stick Dance’ returns to Guatemala after 2 years of pandemic

Esteban Biba, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 23 2022 12:40 PM

‘Flying Stick Dance’ back in Guatemala

Dancers perform the 'Flying Stick Dance' at more than 30 meters high, to celebrate the patron saint of Cubulco, Baja Verapaz, Guatemala on Friday. The men climb the 30-meter pole two by two until they reach the top, where they tie a rope to their legs and ankles, and then jump together into the void in honor of the saint Santiago Apostol. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Flying Stick Dance   Guatemala   Santiago Apostol   culture   tradition  