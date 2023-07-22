MULTIMEDIA

Bird flu hits Norway

Oyvind Zahl Arntzen, EPA-EFE

Officials collect dead birds at a river bank due to a major outbreak of bird flu in Vadso municipality in Finnmark, Norway on Friday. Large numbers of dead wild birds are being discovered along the coast of northern Norway, as 'the outbreaks are bigger than we have seen before,' Ingunn Midttun Godal, head of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, said in a statement.