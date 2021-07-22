MULTIMEDIA

Massive flooding in Henan, China leaves 25 dead

Noel Celis, AFP

People look at cars stacked on each other at an entrance of a tunnel following a heavy rain in Zhengzhou in China's Henan province on Wednesday. At least 25 people were reported killed including a dozen passengers who got trapped in a flooded subway after record rains caused massive flooding in the area.