Massive flooding in Henan, China leaves 25 dead

Noel Celis, AFP

Posted at Jul 22 2021 10:51 AM

People look at cars stacked on each other at an entrance of a tunnel following a heavy rain in Zhengzhou in China's Henan province on Wednesday. At least 25 people were reported killed including a dozen passengers who got trapped in a flooded subway after record rains caused massive flooding in the area. 

