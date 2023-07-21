Taking a dairy bath

MULTIMEDIA
Cows keep happy; experts predict drop in dairy demand
Robin Van Lonkhuijsen, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 21 2023 11:04 AM
Two cows appear to enjoy rubbing themselves on a rotating brush on a sustainable farm in Soest, The Netherlands on Thursday. FrieslandCampina, the country's largest dairy cooperative, has seen its net profit fall by more than 94 percent to 8 million euros in the first half of this year. Industry experts predict a slowing down in demand due to rising inflation in many markets.
