Killer heat in the UK, southern Europe

Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 21 2022 12:20 PM

A pedestrian walks past a newspaper headline highlighting the extreme heat in London, Britain on Wednesday. The United Kingdom has seen temperatures reach over 40C during the heatwave that has spread from southern Europe, with authorities saying over 1,000 lives have been claimed so far.

