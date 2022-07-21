Home  >  Overseas

Maize maze calls for peace

Sascha Steinbach, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 21 2022 10:59 PM

German farmer calls for peace amid Ukraine war

An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the motifs of two knights and word peace related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a maize field on the Luenemann farm in Selm near Luenen, Germany on Thursday. Every year, farmer Benedikt Luenemann creates a labyrinth in his three-hectare maize field with a motif on current events. 

