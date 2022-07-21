German farmer calls for peace amid Ukraine war

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Maize maze calls for peace Sascha Steinbach, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 21 2022 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the motifs of two knights and word peace related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a maize field on the Luenemann farm in Selm near Luenen, Germany on Thursday. Every year, farmer Benedikt Luenemann creates a labyrinth in his three-hectare maize field with a motif on current events. Read More: Germany agriculture maize Ukraine Russia Ukraine war Ukraine conflict Ukraine crisis /overseas/07/21/22/biden-tests-positive-for-covid-very-mild-symptoms/sports/07/21/22/pba-playoffs-bound-ginebra-ousts-phoenix/business/07/21/22/ecb-surprises-with-aggressive-rate-hike-first-since-2011/news/07/21/22/transport-groups-ask-ltfrb-chief-for-talks-over-issues/sports/07/21/22/ph-filipinas-football-team-gets-feted-in-pba