Muslims perform Tawaf during annual Haj

Ahmed Yosri, Reuters

Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. A limited number of mask-wearing pilgrims performed the “Tawaf,” a ritual involving walking around the Kaaba seven times in prayers, as Saudi Arabia banned entry of worshippers abroad and only allowed 60,000 pilgrims to participate in the Haj.