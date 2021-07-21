MULTIMEDIA
Muslims perform Tawaf during annual Haj
Ahmed Yosri, Reuters
Posted at Jul 21 2021 09:35 AM
Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. A limited number of mask-wearing pilgrims performed the “Tawaf,” a ritual involving walking around the Kaaba seven times in prayers, as Saudi Arabia banned entry of worshippers abroad and only allowed 60,000 pilgrims to participate in the Haj.
- /news/07/21/21/covid-vessel-from-indonesia-disembarked
- /sports/07/21/21/nba-deer-district-frothing-as-bucks-push-to-end-finals
- /news/07/21/21/philippines-worst-case-scenario-delta-variant
- /video/news/07/21/21/pag-handle-ng-frozen-meat-sa-mga-palengke-sa-qc-ininspeksiyon
- /life/07/21/21/meet-tokyos-real-life-paw-patrol