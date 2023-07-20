MULTIMEDIA

Germany commemorates Hitler assassination attempt

Filip Singer, EPA-EFE

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (R) attends a commemoration for the 79th anniversary of the attempted assassination of Adolf Hitler by the German anti-Nazi resistance in Berlin, Germany on Thursday. Seventy-nine years ago, members of the resistance led by Claus von Stauffenberg attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler, leader of the National Socialist German Workers (NSDAP) Party. The resistance fighters were arrested and executed after the failed assassination attempt.