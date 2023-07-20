MULTIMEDIA

2 dead, 6 injured in Auckland shooting

How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

A digital display (top left) announcing a FIFA Women's World Cup fixture is seen as police block an area near the site of a shooting in Queen Street, Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed in a press conference that a gunman killed two and injured six people, before being killed. The FIFA Women's World Cup begins July 20.