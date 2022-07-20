MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off: Europe heat wave breaks record

Bart Maat, ANP/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An aerial photo taken on Tuesday shows people spending time at the beach of Scheveningen, Netherlands, amid a fierce heatwave in Europe. UN World Meteorological Organization chief Petteri Taalas warned that heat waves are becoming more frequent and the negative trend will continue at least until the 2060s as Europe experiences record breaking warmer temperatures.



