Cooling off: Europe heat wave breaks record

Bart Maat, ANP/AFP

Posted at Jul 20 2022 12:30 PM

An aerial photo taken on Tuesday shows people spending time at the beach of Scheveningen, Netherlands, amid a fierce heatwave in Europe. UN World Meteorological Organization chief Petteri Taalas warned that heat waves are becoming more frequent and the negative trend will continue at least until the 2060s as Europe experiences record breaking warmer temperatures.

Europe burns as heatwave breaks temperature records