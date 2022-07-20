Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Mexican circus performers call for protection and dissemination law amid COVID-19

Jose Mendez, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 20 2022 04:19 PM

Circus artists call for protection law amid COVID-19

Circus artists perform on the esplanade of the Zocalo in Mexico City on Tuesday. Members of the National Union of Mexican Circus Entrepreneurs and Artists demonstrated with a circus show in front of the National Palace in the Mexican capital to request a protection and dissemination law in the face of the economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   circus performers   Mexico   economic loss  