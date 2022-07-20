Circus artists call for protection law amid COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

Mexican circus performers call for protection and dissemination law amid COVID-19

Jose Mendez, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Circus artists perform on the esplanade of the Zocalo in Mexico City on Tuesday. Members of the National Union of Mexican Circus Entrepreneurs and Artists demonstrated with a circus show in front of the National Palace in the Mexican capital to request a protection and dissemination law in the face of the economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.