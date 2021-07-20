MULTIMEDIA

Selected few gather for annual Haj

Ahmed Yosri, Reuters

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Monday. Only 60,000 citizens and residents aged 18-65, fully vaccinated and without comorbidities, were selected to attend the once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.