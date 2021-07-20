Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Selected few gather for annual Haj

Ahmed Yosri, Reuters

Posted at Jul 20 2021 10:45 AM

Selected few gather for annual Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Monday. Only 60,000 citizens and residents aged 18-65, fully vaccinated and without comorbidities, were selected to attend the once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 

Read More:  Haj   Eid’l Adha   Saudi Arabia   Mount Mercy   plains of Arafat   Muslim   COVID-19 pandemic   multimedia   multimedia photos  