Selected few gather for annual Haj
Ahmed Yosri, Reuters
Posted at Jul 20 2021 10:45 AM
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Monday. Only 60,000 citizens and residents aged 18-65, fully vaccinated and without comorbidities, were selected to attend the once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.
