Animals given frozen treats at Skopje zoo

Georgi Licovski, EPA-EFE

Lemurs eat frozen fruits during a very hot day in the zoo in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, Tuesday. Due to a heatwave with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the workers from Skopje's zoo prepared and served special frozen food and fruits for the animals as the North Macedonia government declared an orange faze and red alert for the next days.