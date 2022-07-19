Scorching heat and wildfires hit southwest France

MULTIMEDIA

Putting gas tanks in safety as heatwave and wildfires hit France

Thibaud Moritz, AFP

Firefighters put gas tanks for safety in the swimming pool of the 5 star hotel La Corniche in the town of Pilat sur Merle, southwest of France on Monday, as smoke from a fire in La Teste de Buch is seen in the background. Some 8,000 people had to leave the Miquelots and Pyla-sur-Mer districts of the municipality of La Teste-de-Buch, a town of 28,000 inhabitants, as temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius triggering wildfires in around 4,300 hectares.