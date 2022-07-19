Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Putting gas tanks in safety as heatwave and wildfires hit France

Thibaud Moritz, AFP

Posted at Jul 19 2022 03:43 PM

Scorching heat and wildfires hit southwest France

Firefighters put gas tanks for safety in the swimming pool of the 5 star hotel La Corniche in the town of Pilat sur Merle, southwest of France on Monday, as smoke from a fire in La Teste de Buch is seen in the background. Some 8,000 people had to leave the Miquelots and Pyla-sur-Mer districts of the municipality of La Teste-de-Buch, a town of 28,000 inhabitants, as temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius triggering wildfires in around 4,300 hectares. 

Read More:  wildfire   heatwave   La Teste de Buch   Pilat sur Merle   southwest France   forest fire   extreme heat   high temperature   fire safety  