‘Learn to switch off’ Pope Francis reminds faithful

Remo Casilli, Reuters

Posted at Jul 19 2021 09:07 AM

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican Sunday. The 84-year old pontiff made his first public appearance following his 11-day hospitalization, reminding everyone to take a break and switch off from the stresses of modern life.

