Death toll climbs to 188 in one of Germany’s worst flooding

Wolfgang Rattay, Reuters

Trash, including bottles and barrels, is washed away following heavy rainfall in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday. The death toll rose to 188 after heavy rainfall caused massive flooding in worst-hit Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, Germany as search and rescue operations continue for those missing.