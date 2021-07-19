Home  >  Overseas

Death toll climbs to 188 in one of Germany’s worst flooding

Wolfgang Rattay, Reuters

Posted at Jul 19 2021 11:02 AM

Trash, including bottles and barrels, is washed away following heavy rainfall in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday. The death toll rose to 188 after heavy rainfall caused massive flooding in worst-hit Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, Germany as search and rescue operations continue for those missing. 

