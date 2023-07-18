MULTIMEDIA

Forced evacuation implemented as wildfire spreads in Attica, Greece

Orestis Panagiotou, EPA-EFE

Thick smoke rises during a wildfire in Lagonisi area, Attica, Greece on Monday. Firefighting forces are battling a blaze that broke out in the Kouvaras area in Attica, while a warning was sent via the emergency number 112 to evacuate several settlements in southeast Attica. A force of 55 firefighters and 20 fire engines, two units on foot and 31 Romanian firefighters with five water tankers have been deployed to put out the fire, assisted by six fire-fighting aircraft and four helicopters from the air.

