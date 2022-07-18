Wildfire in southern Europe

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Wildfire razes parts of southern Europe Brais Lorenzo, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 18 2022 03:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A smoke column emerges from a forest fire in O Barco de Valdeorras, Ourense, Galicia, northwestern Spain, Sunday. Thousands of hectares of lands have been destroyed forcing residents to flee as wildfires hit France, Greece, Portugal and Spain. Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe Read More: wildfire southern Europe O Barco de Valdeorras O Barco de Valdeorras Spain Ourense Ourense Spain Galicia Galicia Spain Spain France Greece Portugal forest fire /video/news/07/18/22/grupo-ilang-bus-di-nakakapasada-dahil-sa-mahal-ng-petrolyo/news/07/18/22/mga-negosyo-sa-occ-mindoro-dumadaing-sa-power-crisis/news/07/18/22/qc-flood-victims-seek-aid-from-dswd/news/07/18/22/coa-flags-duterte-robredo-offices-accounting-of-expenses-funds-utilization/overseas/07/18/22/us-school-shooter-faces-death-penalty-at-sentencing-trial