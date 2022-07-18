Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Wildfire razes parts of southern Europe

Brais Lorenzo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 18 2022 03:28 PM

Wildfire in southern Europe

A smoke column emerges from a forest fire in O Barco de Valdeorras, Ourense, Galicia, northwestern Spain, Sunday. Thousands of hectares of lands have been destroyed forcing residents to flee as wildfires hit France, Greece, Portugal and Spain.

Read More:  wildfire   southern Europe   O Barco de Valdeorras   O Barco de Valdeorras Spain   Ourense   Ourense Spain   Galicia   Galicia Spain   Spain   France   Greece   Portugal   forest fire  