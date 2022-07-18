This line is for monkeypox vaccine

MULTIMEDIA

Kena Betancur, AFP

People wait in line to receive the monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on Sunday, in New York City. New York, on the US East Coast, has already either administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines and hopes to speed up the process, promising more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state.