Search and rescue after Germany flooding, 171 confirmed dead

Sebastien Bozon, AFP

Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr search for flood victims in submerged vehicles on the federal highway B265 in Erftstadt, western Germany, on Saturday, after heavy rains hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding and major damage. Rescue workers scrambled on July 17 to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory, which have already left more than 150 people dead and dozens more missing.