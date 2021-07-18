Home  >  Overseas

Fleeing for safety

Posted at Jul 18 2021 03:30 PM

Fans run for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday in Washington, DC, USA. Washington police confirmed that 3 people were injured, earlier reported as 4, during the shooting incident outside the Nationals park which prompted game organizers to abruptly stop the game attended by thousands of spectators.

