MULTIMEDIA
Fleeing for safety
Mitchell Layton, Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Jul 18 2021 03:30 PM
Fans run for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday in Washington, DC, USA. Washington police confirmed that 3 people were injured, earlier reported as 4, during the shooting incident outside the Nationals park which prompted game organizers to abruptly stop the game attended by thousands of spectators.
