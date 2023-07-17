'Taong Footik' anyone?

MULTIMEDIA

Swamp Soccer World Cup in Finland

Alessandro Rampazzo, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Players vie for the ball during a match of swamp soccer at the Swamp Soccer World Cup in the swamps of Vuorisuo in Hyrynsalmi municipality, Finland. The annual Swamp Soccer World Cup that took place from July 14 to 15, 2023 saw players fight for the ball amidst deep quagmires, with over a hundred teams gathered in the wetlands of central Finland in Hyrynsalmi. While most of the ruleset is consistent with traditional soccer, there are only five players on the field, as well as a goalkeeper, and the playing time consists of two halves of ten minutes each.