Smiling welcome from Olympic mascots Miratowa, Someity

Thomas Peter, Reuters

A woman stands in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity in Tokyo on Friday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Tokyo Olympics organizers on Saturday said the athletes village, where a majority of the 11,000 competitors will be staying, recorded its first case of COVID-19 a few days before the start of the games when a visitor from abroad who is involved in organizing the Games tested positive a day before.