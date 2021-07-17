Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Smiling welcome from Olympic mascots Miratowa, Someity Thomas Peter, Reuters Posted at Jul 17 2021 01:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman stands in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity in Tokyo on Friday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Tokyo Olympics organizers on Saturday said the athletes village, where a majority of the 11,000 competitors will be staying, recorded its first case of COVID-19 a few days before the start of the games when a visitor from abroad who is involved in organizing the Games tested positive a day before. First coronavirus case hits Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympic Games Olympics Paralympics mascots Miratowa Someity multimedia multimedia photos /life/07/17/21/mario-maurer-gulf-kanawut-nonkul-chanon-appear-on-metrostyle-july-cover/news/07/17/21/genome-sequencing-high-risk-areas-delta-variant/video/news/07/17/21/doh-seniors-persons-with-comorbidities-must-remain-focus-of-vaccination/life/07/17/21/rachel-peters-migz-villafuerte-tie-the-knot-in-civil-ceremony/news/07/17/21/july-2021-nursing-licensure-exam-results