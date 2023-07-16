Home  >  Overseas

Jorge Zapata, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 16 2023 11:24 AM

Dogs get a bath as heat wave hits Spain

Volunteers give a bath to dogs in a swimming pool at an animal shelter experiencing extreme heat, in Malaga city, Andalusia, southern Spain on Friday. Anticyclone Ceber, a high-pressure area coming from the south, will bring extreme heat with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius to European countries, as well as China and the USA, the European Space Agency (ESA) reported.

