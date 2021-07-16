Home  >  Overseas

Floods hit western Europe

FranÁois Walschaerts, AFP

Posted at Jul 16 2021 10:47 AM

People pass by cars piled up at a roundabout in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe on Thursday. More than 60 people died and dozens are still missing as heavy rains flooded parts of Belgium and Germany. 

