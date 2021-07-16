Home  >  Overseas

Drought in California

David Swanson, Reuters

Posted at Jul 16 2021 09:33 AM

A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, U.S. on Wednesday. Experts say California is experiencing one of the worst droughts in over 20 years. 

