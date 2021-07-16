Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Drought in California David Swanson, Reuters Posted at Jul 16 2021 09:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, U.S. on Wednesday. Experts say California is experiencing one of the worst droughts in over 20 years. Read More: California drought climate change multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/16/21/total-lockdown-how-covid-boom-in-malaysia-affects-ofws/business/07/16/21/white-house-facebook-covid-19-misinformation/business/07/16/21/bsp-warns-vs-brilliant-uncirculated-p20-coin/news/07/16/21/pagasa-new-lpa-enters-par/sports/07/16/21/tokyo-olympics-bradley-beal-health-protocols-ruled-out-for-team-usa