Keeping watch on wheat fields

Military watches over Russia-controlled Melitopol's wheat field

Sergei Ilnitsky, EPA-EFE

A picture taken during a visit to Melitopol organized by the Russian military shows an armed Russian serviceman keeping watch in a field near Melitopol, Ukraine on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected the availability and price of wheat worldwide. Melitopol is under the control of Russian forces and the city is administered by a military-civilian administration.