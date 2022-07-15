Keeping watch on wheat fields

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Military watches over Russia-controlled Melitopol's wheat field Sergei Ilnitsky, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 15 2022 09:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A picture taken during a visit to Melitopol organized by the Russian military shows an armed Russian serviceman keeping watch in a field near Melitopol, Ukraine on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected the availability and price of wheat worldwide. Melitopol is under the control of Russian forces and the city is administered by a military-civilian administration. Russia and Ukraine near grain deal in first talks since March Read More: Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Melitopol wheat food crisis /news/07/15/22/carlos-ntf-elcac-strongly-recommends-amnesty-offer-for-rebels/news/07/15/22/tingnan-pinay-nagtapos-bilang-summa-cum-laude-sa-greece/video/news/07/15/22/nbi-nag-inspeksiyon-sa-phsa-kasunod-ng-umanoy-pang-aabuso/video/news/07/15/22/kbyn-pangangapa-sa-dagat-ikinabubuhay-ng-mga-taga-baseco/video/news/07/15/22/lto-humiling-ng-p68-b-pondo-para-mapabilis-ang-solusyon-sa-plate-backlogs