Indonesia records 54,517 new COVID-19 cases

Timur Matahari, AFP

Health workers remove the body of a Covid-19 victim who died while isolating at home in Bandung, Indonesia on Wednesday. Indonesia's health ministry posted 54,517 new cases and 991 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday as the highly infectious Delta variant spread across the archipelago.