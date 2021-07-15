Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesia records 54,517 new COVID-19 cases Timur Matahari, AFP Posted at Jul 15 2021 09:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers remove the body of a Covid-19 victim who died while isolating at home in Bandung, Indonesia on Wednesday. Indonesia's health ministry posted 54,517 new cases and 991 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday as the highly infectious Delta variant spread across the archipelago. Indonesia's COVID-19 situation 'alarming': ex-journo Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Bandung Indonesia delta variant multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/15/21/mexico-man-jailed-208-years-quake/business/07/15/21/twitter-shut-down-fleets-august-3/entertainment/07/15/21/movie-review-my-amanda/sports/07/15/21/live-blog-milwaukee-bucks-vs-phoenix-suns-2021-nba-finals-game-4/entertainment/07/15/21/the-ransom-collective-lily-gonzales-single-summer