‘End COVID everywhere’

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images North America

People gather for a protest demanding German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pfizer, and wealthy nations make the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and treatments more accessible at Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza in Manhattan in New York, USA on Wednesday. The group of protesters demanded for a more equitable plan by pharmaceutical companies and wealthy nations in making the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments more accessible and called for efforts to waive the intellectual property of the vaccine that would allow for global production to overcome the current scarcity of the vaccine.