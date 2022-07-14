MULTIMEDIA

G20 meeting in Indonesia tackles Russia war in the Ukraine

Sonny Tumbelaka, EPA-EFE/pool

Police officers stand guard near the main venue of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Friday. The economic summit is the first face-to-face meeting between Russia and other countries opposed to its war in Ukraine and will take up its impact on the world economy.