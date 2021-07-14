MULTIMEDIA

Dream Cruise returns to Singapore after detection of COVID -19 case

Roslan Rahman , AFP

People are seen on board the Dream Cruises' World Dream cruise ship docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore on Wednesday, after it returned to the city state earlier than scheduled following a passenger's positive test for the COVID-19. The cruise industry worldwide is struggling to get back on its feet after voyages were halted at the start of the pandemic, and several vessels were hit by outbreaks.