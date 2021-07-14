Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Dream Cruise returns to Singapore after detection of COVID -19 case Roslan Rahman , AFP Posted at Jul 14 2021 02:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People are seen on board the Dream Cruises' World Dream cruise ship docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore on Wednesday, after it returned to the city state earlier than scheduled following a passenger's positive test for the COVID-19. The cruise industry worldwide is struggling to get back on its feet after voyages were halted at the start of the pandemic, and several vessels were hit by outbreaks. Singapore says cruise ship returns after suspected COVID-19 case Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Dream Cruise World Dream Cruise ship Singapore cruise to nowhere cruise ship cruising industry /news/07/14/21/drug-suspek-patay-buybust-operation-nueva-ecija/news/07/14/21/pandemic-changed-everything-berna-romulo-puyat-shuns-possible-senate-bid-in-2022/overseas/07/14/21/south-korea-covid19-cases-july142021/video/life/07/14/21/throwback-a-professional-hacker/overseas/07/14/21/matapos-ang-24-taon-lalaki-sa-china-nakasama-ang-anak-na-nakidnap-noong-1997