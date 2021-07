MULTIMEDIA

Bastille Day returns after 1-year hiatus

Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

Spectators wearing protective face masks watch as Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly past Pyramide du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France on Wednesday. France’s traditional parade returned Wednesday after canceling the previous year’s celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was scaled down due to continuing virus fears.