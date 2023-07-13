North Korea tests intercontinental ballistic missile

MULTIMEDIA
North Korea tests Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile
KCNA via EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 13 2023 10:12 PM
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Thursday. According to KCNA, the missile travelled at a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds before landing in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea.
