North Korea tests intercontinental ballistic missile

MULTIMEDIA

North Korea tests Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile

KCNA via EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Thursday. According to KCNA, the missile travelled at a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds before landing in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea.