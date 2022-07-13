Protesters storm Sri Lanka PM's office

MULTIMEDIA

Protesters storm Sri Lanka Prime Minister's office

Chamila Karinarathne, EPA-EFE

People protesting the economic crisis celebrate after storming the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed into the office hours after Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was declared acting president by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.