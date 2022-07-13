Protesters storm Sri Lanka PM's office

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Protesters storm Sri Lanka Prime Minister's office Chamila Karinarathne, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 13 2022 08:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People protesting the economic crisis celebrate after storming the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed into the office hours after Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was declared acting president by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Protesters break into Sri Lanka PM's office Read More: Sri Lanka unrest economy Ranil Wickremesinghe Gotabaya Rajapaksa /video/news/07/13/22/pnp-tiniyak-na-tuloy-ang-serbisyo-kahit-wala-pang-hepe/news/07/13/22/fundraiser-in-california-raises-60000-for-ph-children/video/news/07/13/22/mga-sinusugal-o-sinasanla-ang-4ps-cash-card-binalaan/news/07/13/22/ambulansyang-ginamit-umanong-pampasada-huli/video/entertainment/07/13/22/nadine-lustre-ibinahagi-ang-simpleng-buhay-sa-siargao