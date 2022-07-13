Home  >  Overseas

Sri Lanka president flees, thousands visit official residence

Arun Sankar, AFP

Posted at Jul 13 2022 01:50 PM

Long queue at Sri Lanka’s presidential residence

People line up to visit Sri Lanka's president official residence in Colombo on Wednesday, days after it was overrun by anti-government protestors. Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on July 13, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country days after a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence. 

