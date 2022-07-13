Long queue at Sri Lanka’s presidential residence

MULTIMEDIA

Sri Lanka president flees, thousands visit official residence

People line up to visit Sri Lanka's president official residence in Colombo on Wednesday, days after it was overrun by anti-government protestors. Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on July 13, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country days after a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence.