MULTIMEDIA

Thousands join rare protests in Cuba

Yamil Lage, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man is arrested during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests during the weekend against the communist government as they raise concern on the country’s economic situation and pandemic response, while small groups also went out the streets in support of the government.