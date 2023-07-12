MULTIMEDIA

Supporters rally for Bangladesh opposition party

Monirul Alam, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attend a mass rally in front of their Nayapaltan office in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday. The BNP said thousands gathered in a mass rally calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the formation of a caretaker government before the next general election. The political showdown came as delegations from the European Union and the United States are visiting Bangladesh to hold talks with different stakeholders over various issues, including a free and fair general election, democracy, and human rights.