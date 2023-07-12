Home  >  Overseas

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

No survivor in Nepal helicopter crash

People watch as a helicopter of the Nepalese airlines arrives Tuesday at the helipad of Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal to transport the bodies of the victims of a helicopter crash. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), all six people aboard a Manang Air helicopter that had gone missing in Nepal while en route to Kathmandu lost their lives when it crashed near the Lamjura Pass of Solukhumbu district. 

