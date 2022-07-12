MULTIMEDIA

Fighting wildfire at Yosemite National Park

Nic Coury, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A plane drops fire retardant on the Washburn Fire as hundreds of firefighters scramble to prevent a wildfire engulfing an area of rare giant sequoia trees in California's Yosemite National Park, Monday.

The Washburn fire, in the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias, was first reported on July 7 and doubled in size over the weekend to 2,340 acres (946 hectares), according to a park report.