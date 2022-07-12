MULTIMEDIA
Fighting wildfire at Yosemite National Park
Nic Coury, AFP
Posted at Jul 12 2022 11:04 AM
A plane drops fire retardant on the Washburn Fire as hundreds of firefighters scramble to prevent a wildfire engulfing an area of rare giant sequoia trees in California's Yosemite National Park, Monday.
The Washburn fire, in the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias, was first reported on July 7 and doubled in size over the weekend to 2,340 acres (946 hectares), according to a park report.
- /overseas/07/12/22/japan-enters-7th-coronavirus-wave
- /news/07/12/22/next-school-year-opens-on-august-22-deped
- /video/business/07/12/22/ph-trade-deficit-widens-in-may
- /news/07/12/22/senate-panel-inquiry-on-k-to-12-to-focus-on-curriculum-chair
- /video/news/07/12/22/doctors-push-for-booster-shots-as-covid-cases-keep-rising