New wave of lockdowns in China

MULTIMEDIA

Return of lockdowns in China

Alex Plaveevski, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman asks people passing-by to buy her food through the opening in quarantine barrier in Shanghai, China on Tuesday. The Shanghai Health Commission reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 54 local asymptomatic infections, leading to more communities to go back in lockdown and the start of three-day mandatory PCR testing in more than half of the districts today.