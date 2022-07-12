New wave of lockdowns in China

MULTIMEDIA
Return of lockdowns in China
Alex Plaveevski, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 12 2022 10:54 PM
A woman asks people passing-by to buy her food through the opening in quarantine barrier in Shanghai, China on Tuesday. The Shanghai Health Commission reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 54 local asymptomatic infections, leading to more communities to go back in lockdown and the start of three-day mandatory PCR testing in more than half of the districts today.
