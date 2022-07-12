Japan bids farewell to former PM Shinzo Abe

MULTIMEDIA

Prayers and farewell to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Christopher Jue, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People react and give a farewell as the hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe drives by at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday. Abe was shot dead on 08 July by a 41-year-old former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Nara, western Japan, during an Upper House election campaign to support a candidate of his ruling party.