Death, destruction in southern Japan after ‘heaviest rain ever’

Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Policemen work as debris from flooding is seen along a road in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture on Monday, after heavy rains hit wide areas of Kyushu island in Japan. At least two people were killed in torrential rain in southwest Japan on July 10, with fears the toll could rise, as tens of thousands of residents were told to evacuate their homes.