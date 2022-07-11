Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Japanese people pay tribute to Abe

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 11 2022 08:08 PM

Japanese people pay tribute to Abe

People pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Zojoji Temple, where a private family wake for former is held in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Abe was shot dead on July 8 by a 41-year-old former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Nara, western Japan, during an Upper House election campaign to support a candidate of his ruling party. 

Read More:  Japan   Abe   wake   tribute   Japanese  