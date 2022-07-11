MULTIMEDIA

Japanese people pay tribute to Abe

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

People pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Zojoji Temple, where a private family wake for former is held in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Abe was shot dead on July 8 by a 41-year-old former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Nara, western Japan, during an Upper House election campaign to support a candidate of his ruling party.

