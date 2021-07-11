MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis leads Angelus from Gemelli Hospital

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Pope Francis leads the Sunday's Angelus prayer from the Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, on Sunday, where he is recovering from colon surgery. Pope Francis has had "satisfactory blood tests" as he recuperates from colon surgery and is gradually starting to work again, according to the daily bulletin from his spokesman on July 10, 2021. The 84-year-old pontiff underwent a scheduled surgery on his colon on Sunday and is recuperating at Rome's Gemelli hospital.