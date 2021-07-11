Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Addressing COVID-19 in Indonesia Juni Kriswanto, AFP Posted at Jul 11 2021 05:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wait for admission outside the emergency ward of a hospital tending to COVID-19 patients in Surabaya on Sunday, as Indonesia faces its most serious outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Indonesia received much-needed supply of oxygen and protective equipment as the country record 38,124 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths on Friday. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Surabaya Indonesia oxygen supply spike in COVID-19 cases /sports/07/11/21/vismin-cup-misor-evens-record-after-comeback-win-against-iligan/news/07/11/21/covid-19-antibody-test-after-vaccine/news/07/11/21/mga-pamilya-lumikas-taal-hiling-permanenteng-tirahan/news/07/11/21/ph-confirms-5916-new-covid-19-cases/news/07/11/21/listahan-ng-mga-lugar-sa-metro-manila-na-puwedeng-pasyalan-ng-mga-bata-ilalabas