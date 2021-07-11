Home  >  Overseas

Addressing COVID-19 in Indonesia

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Posted at Jul 11 2021 05:18 PM

People wait for admission outside the emergency ward of a hospital tending to COVID-19 patients in Surabaya on Sunday, as Indonesia faces its most serious outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Indonesia received much-needed supply of oxygen and protective equipment as the country record 38,124 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths on Friday.

