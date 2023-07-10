Protection from the church

MULTIMEDIA

Church in Ukraine weaves camouflage nets for the army

Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

People weave a camouflage net inside Saint Nicholas Church in Poltava, Ukraine on July 9, 2023. Since the start of the war with Russia in February 2022, around 15 to 30 members of religious community of St. Nicholas Church and volunteers gather everyday to weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army.