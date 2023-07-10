Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Heat wave in Ostia, Italy Emanuele Valeri, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 10 2023 11:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Bathers enjoy a hot summer day in Ostia, near Rome, Italy on Sunday. Italy issued heatwave warning as temperatures are expected to rise as high as 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. 'Hotter and hotter': Swathes of Asia sweat in heatwave Health tips: How to stay safe in a heat wave Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study Read More: Ostia Italy heat wave heat wave warning /entertainment/07/10/23/kenaniah-unveils-self-titled-debut-album/entertainment/07/10/23/taylor-swift-reunites-with-ex-taylor-lautner-for-collab/sports/07/10/23/nba-wembanyama-has-27-points-12-rebounds-in-spurs-loss/news/07/10/23/quiapo-church-now-a-national-shrine/news/07/10/23/ofw-employment-certificate-free-of-charge-soon-on-app