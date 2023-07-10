Home  >  Overseas

Emanuele Valeri, EPA-EFE

Heat wave in Ostia, Italy

Bathers enjoy a hot summer day in Ostia, near Rome, Italy on Sunday. Italy issued heatwave warning as temperatures are expected to rise as high as 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. 

