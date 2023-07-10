Bull gores Pamplona runners

MULTIMEDIA

Pamplona bull run attracts thousands

J.P. Urdiroz, EPA-EFE

Two runners are gored by a bull of Fuente Ymbro ranch, during the fourth bull running of Sanfermines 2023 Fest held in Pamplona, northern Spain on Monday. Despite the threat of injuries to runners and the opposition of animal rights activists, the annual bull run spread over a week attracts over a million visitors, with the numbers even rising.